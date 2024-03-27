MDH Partners Inks Two Leases at Georgia Warehouses Totaling 1.5 MSF

CARTERSVILLE AND BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — MDH Partners has signed two tenants to leases totaling nearly 1.5 million square feet combined at warehouses in Georgia. In Cartersville, the Atlanta-based landlord signed an unnamed solar panel manufacturer to an 843,000-square-foot lease at Busch Commerce Center. The 1.2 million-square-foot facility was completed last fall by MDH and CF Real Estate Investments. Nathan Anderson and Darren Butler of NAI Brannen Goddard represented MDH in the lease transaction.

The company also signed a third-party logistics firm to a full-building lease at Beltway Logistics Center, a 655,000-square-foot facility in the Bloomingdale suburb of Savannah. Butler also represented the landlord in this lease deal.