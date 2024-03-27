Wednesday, March 27, 2024
The deals included an unnamed solar panel manufacturer leasing 843,000 square feet at Busch Commerce Center in Cartersville, Ga.
MDH Partners Inks Two Leases at Georgia Warehouses Totaling 1.5 MSF

by John Nelson

CARTERSVILLE AND BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — MDH Partners has signed two tenants to leases totaling nearly 1.5 million square feet combined at warehouses in Georgia. In Cartersville, the Atlanta-based landlord signed an unnamed solar panel manufacturer to an 843,000-square-foot lease at Busch Commerce Center. The 1.2 million-square-foot facility was completed last fall by MDH and CF Real Estate Investments. Nathan Anderson and Darren Butler of NAI Brannen Goddard represented MDH in the lease transaction.

The company also signed a third-party logistics firm to a full-building lease at Beltway Logistics Center, a 655,000-square-foot facility in the Bloomingdale suburb of Savannah. Butler also represented the landlord in this lease deal.

