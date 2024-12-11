Wednesday, December 11, 2024

MDH Partners Purchases 2.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Minooka, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MINOOKA, ILL. — MDH Partners has purchased Minooka Interstate Logistics Portfolio, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Minooka, about 60 miles outside Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The portfolio is comprised of three Class A facilities that are fully leased. Houston Hawley of MDH Partners sourced the deal. Adam Tyler, Jim Carpenter and Mike Tenteris of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller.

The building at 200 International Parkway South totals 473,280 square feet and is fully leased to BMW of North America, which utilizes the facility to service hundreds of dealerships located between Colorado and Michigan. The building at 1460 Cargo Court is 705,661 square feet and is fully leased to Kellanova, which distributes Kellogg’s global snacks and international cereals. The 1 million-square-foot facility at 6225 E. Minnoka Road is fully leased by WK Kellogg, which distributes Kellogg’s U.S. breakfast cereals and is the largest distribution center for WK Kellogg in the Midwest. The buildings were constructed in 2002 and 2008.

