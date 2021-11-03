MDH Partners Purchases 285,582 SF Industrial Facility in Rogers, Minnesota

Rogers Logistics Center was built in 2004 as a build-to-suit for Archway Marketing Services Inc. The tenant still occupies the facility today.

ROGERS, MINN. — MDH Partners has purchased Rogers Logistics Center for an undisclosed price. The 285,582-square-foot industrial facility is located at 20000 S. Diamond Lake Road in Rogers, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. Constructed in 2004, Rogers Logistics Center features a clear height of 32 feet, 33 exterior docks and 215 car parking spaces. Developed as a build-to-suit for Archway Marketing Services Inc., the property has been fully occupied since completion. Archway’s current lease runs through January 2026. Judd Welliver and Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. The acquisition marks the first purchase in Minnesota for Atlanta-based MDH. Houston Hawley of MDH led the acquisition on behalf of the firm.