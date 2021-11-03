REBusinessOnline

MDH Partners Purchases 285,582 SF Industrial Facility in Rogers, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

Rogers Logistics Center was built in 2004 as a build-to-suit for Archway Marketing Services Inc. The tenant still occupies the facility today.

ROGERS, MINN. — MDH Partners has purchased Rogers Logistics Center for an undisclosed price. The 285,582-square-foot industrial facility is located at 20000 S. Diamond Lake Road in Rogers, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. Constructed in 2004, Rogers Logistics Center features a clear height of 32 feet, 33 exterior docks and 215 car parking spaces. Developed as a build-to-suit for Archway Marketing Services Inc., the property has been fully occupied since completion. Archway’s current lease runs through January 2026. Judd Welliver and Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. The acquisition marks the first purchase in Minnesota for Atlanta-based MDH. Houston Hawley of MDH led the acquisition on behalf of the firm.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  