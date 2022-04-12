REBusinessOnline

MDH Partners Purchases 808,505 SF Industrial Facility in Franklin, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Pictured is the interior of Franklin Tech Park.

FRANKLIN, IND. — MDH Partners has purchased Franklin Tech Park, an 808,505-square-foot industrial facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Franklin. The purchase price was undisclosed. Constructed in 2009, the property sits on 42 acres at 500 Bartram Parkway. The facility is LEED Gold-certified and features a clear height of 32 feet, 78 exterior dock doors and over 100 trailer parking spaces. The transaction marks the first acquisition in Indiana for Atlanta-based MDH. Upon acquisition, MDH executed a lease with Atlanta-based, third-party logistics provider Broadrange Logistics. Houston Hawley of MDH served as the acquisition lead for the company. JR Wright and John Gosnell of Strategic Real Estate Partners brokered the sale.

