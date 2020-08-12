MDH Properties Acquires 50,160 SF Industrial Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

PHOENIX — MDH Properties has purchased an industrial building located at 4565 W. Watkins St. in Phoenix. STORE Capital sold the asset for $5.7 million.

ICP Construction occupies the newly constructed, 50,160-square-foot property, which features 30-foot clear heights and 100 percent HVAC production and distribution space with a high-quality office space.

Aaron Thompson of Landmark ACM represented the seller, while MDH Properties was self-represented in the deal.