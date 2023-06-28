MDH Signs RP Construction Services to 180,000 SF Industrial Lease in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has signed RP Construction Services, a distributor and assembler of utility solar equipment, to a 180,000-square-foot industrial lease in Louisville. The tenant will occupy space at Park 65 Business Center, a 260,000-square-foot distribution center located at 100 Brooks Way. The RP Construction Services lease brings Park 65 to full occupancy. Robert Walker and Greg Charmoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease transaction. MDH Partners purchased Park 65 in 2019 when it was 30 percent occupied. The firm currently owns 101 properties across 20 states, including 570,000 square feet in Kentucky.