Meade, Central States Trucking Sign Leases at Industrial Park in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

CHICAGO — Meade Inc. and Central States Trucking have signed leases to occupy space at a three-building industrial park located at 2217 S. Loomis St. in Chicago. Dayton Street Partners owns the property, which is now fully leased. Meade will occupy 25,326 square feet while Central States Trucking will lease 4,000 square feet. Kevin Segerson and Philip DeBoer of CBRE and Peter Poulos of Peter J. Real Estate represented the tenants.

