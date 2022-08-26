Meadow Partners Buys Multifamily Property in Manhattan’s East Village for $58M

NEW YORK CITY — Meadow Partners, an investment firm with offices in New York and London, has purchased an 89-unit multifamily property in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million. The adjacent buildings at 305 E. 11th St. and 310 E. 12th St. were originally constructed in 1940 and are connected by an 11,000-square-foot courtyard. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management provided debt financing to support the acquisition.