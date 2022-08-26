REBusinessOnline

Meadow Partners Buys Multifamily Property in Manhattan’s East Village for $58M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Meadow Partners, an investment firm with offices in New York and London, has purchased an 89-unit multifamily property in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million. The adjacent buildings at 305 E. 11th St. and 310 E. 12th St. were originally constructed in 1940 and are connected by an 11,000-square-foot courtyard. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management provided debt financing to support the acquisition.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  