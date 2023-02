Meadowbrook Animal Clinic Signs 2,082 SF Lease at Shopping Center in Oakland Township, Michigan

The clinic is relocating from Rochester Hills to Country Creek Commons in Oakland Township.

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Meadowbrook Animal Clinic has signed a 2,082-square-foot, five-year lease at Country Creek Commons shopping center in Oakland Township, a northern suburb of Detroit. The veterinary clinic is relocating from Rochester Hills. Barry Landau of Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC represented both the tenant and landlord.