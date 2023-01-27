REBusinessOnline

MEAG Acquires 247-Unit Liberty Warehouse Apartments in Downtown Durham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Liberty Warehouse in Durham features 247 units and 20,700 square feet of retail space.

DURHAM, N.C. — MEAG, in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management, has acquired Liberty Warehouse, a 247-unit residential community in downtown Durham, on behalf of Munich Re Group. Located at 530 Foster St., the property features 20,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space that was fully leased at the time of sale. Amenities at the community include a 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool, tenant lounge and club room, pet run and pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations and 376 parking spaces. Charleston-based Greystar manages the property. The investment is part of a separate account mandate that MEAG recently signed with CBRE Investment Management to invest in the U.S. residential market. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  