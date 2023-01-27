MEAG Acquires 247-Unit Liberty Warehouse Apartments in Downtown Durham

Liberty Warehouse in Durham features 247 units and 20,700 square feet of retail space.

DURHAM, N.C. — MEAG, in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management, has acquired Liberty Warehouse, a 247-unit residential community in downtown Durham, on behalf of Munich Re Group. Located at 530 Foster St., the property features 20,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space that was fully leased at the time of sale. Amenities at the community include a 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool, tenant lounge and club room, pet run and pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations and 376 parking spaces. Charleston-based Greystar manages the property. The investment is part of a separate account mandate that MEAG recently signed with CBRE Investment Management to invest in the U.S. residential market. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.