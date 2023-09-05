Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Willow 38 in Phoenix features 38 three- and four-bedroom townhomes, a swimming pool, hot tub, dog park and pickleball court.
MEB, Raintree Investment Open Willow 38 Townhomes in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — MEB Management Services, as property manager, and Raintree Investment Corp. have opened Willow 38, a gated townhome community located at 3842 E. Osborn Road in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood. The community offers 38 floorpans, all above 2,000 square feet with three or four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

The energy-efficient residences feature smart home technology, including thermostats and stoves, Ring doorbell cameras, leak detection, touchless door locks and remote garage doors. Additionally, townhomes offer upgraded features such as pre-wiring personal garages for electric vehicle charging capabilities.

Other townhome amenities include private, fenced backyards, 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private direct-access garages. Community amenities include a swimming pool with sun deck, hot tub, barbecue grills, a dog park and pickleball court.

