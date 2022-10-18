MedCore Buys 86-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Metro Dallas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — MedCore Partners has acquired The Avenues of Park Forest, an 86-unit seniors housing property in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch that offers assisted living and memory care services. MedCore plans to renovate the unit interiors and common areas, upgrade building exteriors and landscaping and rebrand the property as The Grove on Forest Lane. The seller was not disclosed.