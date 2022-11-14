MedCore Partners, ACRON USA Break Ground on 150-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — MedCore Partners and ACRON USA have broken ground on Phase II of Spring Cypress Senior Living, located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston. The project will add 138 active adult and independent living units, as well as 12 memory care units, to the local supply. Phase I of Spring Cypress Senior Living, which was co-developed with Houston-based National Realty Group, opened in 2018 and offers 80 units of assisted living and memory care. Integral Senior Living will operate the property upon completion.