REBusinessOnline

MedCore Partners Arranges Sale of 61,088 SF Medical Office Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm MedCore Partners has arranged the sale of the Texas Health Professional Building II, a 61,088-square-foot medical office building in Fort Worth. The property sits on 4.6 acres within the Texas Health Resources Alliance hospital campus and is primarily occupied by physicians of that provider, as well as Spine Team Texas. An institutional investor purchased the two-story building. The price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  