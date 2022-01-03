MedCore Partners Arranges Sale of 61,088 SF Medical Office Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm MedCore Partners has arranged the sale of the Texas Health Professional Building II, a 61,088-square-foot medical office building in Fort Worth. The property sits on 4.6 acres within the Texas Health Resources Alliance hospital campus and is primarily occupied by physicians of that provider, as well as Spine Team Texas. An institutional investor purchased the two-story building. The price was not disclosed.