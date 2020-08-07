REBusinessOnline

MedCore Partners Breaks Ground on 25,200 SF Bedford Medical Plaza Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

BEDFORD, TEXAS — Healthcare developer MedCore Partners has broken ground on the 25,200-square-foot Bedford Medical Plaza, located at the northwest corner of Hospital Parkway and Parkview Lane near Fort Worth. The building will be situated on 3.1 acres near Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital and is 100 percent preleased to multiple local practices. An expected completion date was not released.

