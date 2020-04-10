MedCore Partners Breaks Ground on 29,600 SF Healthcare Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — MedCore Partners, a Dallas-based healthcare development and brokerage firm, has broken ground on Hill Country Medical Plaza, a 29,600-square-foot medical office project in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. The two-story building will be located adjacent to a 93-bed hospital and is 77 percent preleased to tenants such as Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Hill Country Endoscopy Center. Felder Group Architects is designing the project, and IE2 Construction Inc. is the general contractor. Completion is slated for October.