REBusinessOnline

MedCore Partners Breaks Ground on 29,600 SF Healthcare Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — MedCore Partners, a Dallas-based healthcare development and brokerage firm, has broken ground on Hill Country Medical Plaza, a 29,600-square-foot medical office project in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. The two-story building will be located adjacent to a 93-bed hospital and is 77 percent preleased to tenants such as Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Hill Country Endoscopy Center. Felder Group Architects is designing the project, and IE2 Construction Inc. is the general contractor. Completion is slated for October.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business