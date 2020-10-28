MedCore Partners Sells 22,000 SF Medical Office Plaza in Sunnyvale, Texas

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — MedCore Partners has sold Sunnyvale Medical Plaza, a 22,000-square-foot medical office property located at the corner of U.S. Highway 80 and South Collins Road in Sunnyvale, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to several local providers, including primary care and cardiology practices. The buyer was not disclosed.