MedCore Partners, TNRG Begin Work on $115M Seniors Housing Project in Georgetown, Texas

Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Hacienda-at-Georgetown

Hacienda at Georgetown in metro Austin is expected to be complete in late 2022.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — MedCore Partners and The National Realty Group (TNRG) have begun construction of The Hacienda at Georgetown, a 230-unit seniors housing community in metro Austin. The community sits on a 13.2-acre tract at the south entrance to Sun City Texas, a master-planned active adult community. The resort-style senior living campus will offer 125 independent living residences, 81 assisted living apartments and 24 memory care units. Watermark Retirement Communities will manage the property, which is slated to open in late 2022. BOK Financial is providing construction financing, while ACRON USA is providing equity for the project. REES Architects provided the architectural and engineering services.

