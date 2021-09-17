REBusinessOnline

MedCore Sells 60-Unit Birchview Memory Care in Sedro-Woolley, Washington

Birchview Memory Care in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., features 60 apartments for seniors.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WASH. — MedCore Partners has sold Birchview Memory Care, a 60-unit senior living community in Sedro-Woolley, approximately 72 miles north of Seattle. The community was part of a seven-property portfolio that MedCore purchased in July 2020 with locations in Washington State and Southern California. The buyer and price were not disclosed.

“We are pleased with our investment in Birchview and the success in operations during the 14 months MedCore owned it,” says Brian Bollich, partner with MedCore. “There were several milestones accomplished in the past year, including occupancy stability during COVID-19 and meaningful capital improvements.”

Tacoma, Wash.-based Senior Services of America (SSA) will continue to manage the property for the new ownership. SSA also manages seven other MedCore assets in Washington State, Oregon and California.

MedCore currently operates 15 seniors housing communities in Texas, Arizona, Utah, California, Washington and Oregon. In addition, the company has two senior living projects under construction, both of which are slated to open in 2022.

