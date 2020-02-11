MedCore, TNRG Buy 189-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Longview, Texas

Parkview at Hollybrook in Longview features 189 units and independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — MedCore Partners and The National Realty Group (TNRG) have acquired Parkview on Hollybrook, a 189-unit seniors housing community in Longview, approximately 60 miles west of Shreveport, La. The campus offers 126 independent living, 41 assisted living and 22 memory care residences. The buyers intend to develop land adjacent to the existing campus to add independent living cottages by early 2021. Integral Senior Living (ISL) will manage the community. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.