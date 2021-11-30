MedCraft Investment Partners Buys Medical Office Building in St. Paul for $8.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

MHealth Fairview’s Midway Clinic occupies the 22,721-square-foot building.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — MedCraft Investment Partners, which focuses exclusively on healthcare real estate, has acquired a 22,721-square-foot medical office building in St. Paul for $8.6 million. MHealth Fairview’s Midway Clinic, which offers primary and specialty care services, fully occupies the property, which is located at 1390 University Ave. A bookstore formerly occupied the building before it was converted into healthcare use. The seller was not provided.