REBusinessOnline

MedCraft Investment Partners Buys Medical Office Building in St. Paul for $8.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

MHealth Fairview’s Midway Clinic occupies the 22,721-square-foot building.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — MedCraft Investment Partners, which focuses exclusively on healthcare real estate, has acquired a 22,721-square-foot medical office building in St. Paul for $8.6 million. MHealth Fairview’s Midway Clinic, which offers primary and specialty care services, fully occupies the property, which is located at 1390 University Ave. A bookstore formerly occupied the building before it was converted into healthcare use. The seller was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  