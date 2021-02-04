Media Reports: Lenders Foreclose on Town Center at Cobb Mall in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

The Town Center at Cobb Mall features more than 170 stores and restaurants, including anchors Macy’s, Belk, H&M and JC Penney. Deutsche Bank Trust and the co-lenders of the mall's mortgage will manage the 1.3 million-square-foot property. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

KENNESAW, GA. — Town Center at Cobb Mall, a nearly 1.3 million-square-foot enclosed regional mall in the northern Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, was foreclosed on by its lenders, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) was the previous owner, manager and developer of the mall.

Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. was the lead lender and trustee of the $200 million loan, which the global bank made with other investors in 2012. Deutsche Bank Trust auctioned the mall on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and set the opening bid at $130.4 million, but no bids were made at the auction. Deutsche Bank Trust and its co-lenders now own and manage the mall. No additional plans were reported.

Town Center at Cobb Mall is located in Cobb County at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, approximately 33 miles north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The mall opened in February 1986 and features more than 170 stores and restaurants, including anchors Macy’s, Belk, H&M and JC Penney. The property features a food court and a children’s play area as well.

Simon’s stock price closed on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at $93.38 per share, down from $137.29 a year ago.