Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
MediaPro-Yonkers
MediaPro's new film and entertainment production studio in Yonkers is scheduled to open next fall.
DevelopmentNew YorkNortheastRetail

MediaPro North America Breaks Ground on Production Studio in Yonkers, New York

by Taylor Williams

YONKERS, N.Y. — MediaPro North America, a provider of Spanish programming, in partnership with Great Point Media, has broken ground on a new film and entertainment production studio at 1500 N. Broadway in Yonkers, a northern suburb of New York City. The campus will feature three sound stages totaling 20,000 square feet, as well as post-production facilities and other amenities to support a range of media production and entertainment endeavors. First Citizens Bank provided construction financing for the project. Completion is slated for next fall.

You may also like

Hoffman, ESL to Develop 15-Story Seniors Housing Project...

Mets Owner Steve Cohen to Develop $8B Sports-Anchored...

Katz & Associates Signs 120,000 SF of Retail...

Simone Development to Undertake 1.8 MSF Expansion of...

Swinerton to Construct $21M Build-to-Suit Flex Facility in...

Sembler Completes $13.3M Redevelopment of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

Northmarq Negotiates Sale of 159-Unit Manufactured Housing Community...

Dwight City Group Completes 84-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 317,006 SF Crystal Point...