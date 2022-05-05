Medical Device Manufacturer Leases 50,255 SF at Life Sciences Campus in Durham

Park Point is a 100-acre life sciences and creative campus within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham. Trinity Capital Advisors is the owner.

DURHAM, N.C. — Restor3d, a locally based medical device manufacturer specializing in 3D-printed implants, has signed a 50,255 lease at Park Point, a 100-acre life sciences and creative campus within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham. Restor3d will occupy 22,716 square feet on the first floor of the Edge West building and 27,509 square feet at the Grid building. The tenant aims to move into its space in the first quarter of 2023. Doug Cook of Cushman & Wakefield leads leasing efforts at Park Point on behalf of the landlord, Trinity Capital Advisors. Tucker Shade of Savills represented Restor3d in the lease negotiations.