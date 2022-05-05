REBusinessOnline

Medical Device Manufacturer Leases 50,255 SF at Life Sciences Campus in Durham

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Life Sciences, North Carolina, Southeast

Park Point is a 100-acre life sciences and creative campus within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham. Trinity Capital Advisors is the owner.

DURHAM, N.C. — Restor3d, a locally based medical device manufacturer specializing in 3D-printed implants, has signed a 50,255 lease at Park Point, a 100-acre life sciences and creative campus within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham. Restor3d will occupy 22,716 square feet on the first floor of the Edge West building and 27,509 square feet at the Grid building. The tenant aims to move into its space in the first quarter of 2023. Doug Cook of Cushman & Wakefield leads leasing efforts at Park Point on behalf of the landlord, Trinity Capital Advisors. Tucker Shade of Savills represented Restor3d in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  