Medical Office REIT Buys Torrey Hills Medical Plaza in San Diego for $37.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Fresenius Medical Care anchors Torrey Hills Medical Plaza, a 47,596-square-foot medical office building at 4765 Carmel Mountain Road in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — A publicly traded REIT has acquired Torrey Hills Medical Plaza, a Class A medical office building and attached parking garage in San Diego. Virtus Real Estate Capital and Coast Income Properties sold the property for $37.3 million.

Situated on 2.6 acres at 4765 Carmel Mountain Road, the 47,596-square-foot asset features a connected, two-level parking garage. Fresenius Medical Care anchors the two-story building, which is 91 percent leased.

Andrew Milne, Evan Kovac, Trent Jemmett, Paul Braun, Chris Ross and Kelly Moriarty of JLL Healthcare Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.