RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Medical Practice Solutions has signed a 12,203-square-foot healthcare lease at 1125 E. Campbell Road in Richardson, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1997, renovated in 2019 and totals 205,817 square feet. Clint Madison, John Fancher and Zach Bean of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Stanton Road Capital, in the lease negotiations. Kent Smith of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant.