Medical Suppliers Using Port of Savannah to Reach Hospitals in Georgia, Southeast

Posted on by in Georgia, Healthcare, Industrial, Southeast

SAVANNAH, GA. — Medical suppliers are using the Port of Savannah to ship equipment to hospitals across the state and the Southeast. The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) is collaborating with companies such as Drive Medical, which is a major supplier of beds, IV poles and other goods, to supply items needed at COVID-19 pop-up hospitals around the country. GPA is providing information such as vessel status, estimated time of arrival and container availability, as well as expedited container processing for cargo destined for COVID-19 hotspots such as New York, Detroit and New Orleans. With help from shipping lines and cargo owners, GPA can also identify containers, locate them on the vessel via U.S. Customs manifests and speed vessel discharge for specific containers. Most of the supplies are moving through the Garden City Terminal.

