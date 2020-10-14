Mediplex Property Group Delivers 20,000 SF Medical Office Building Near Philadelphia
ABINGTON, PA. — Mediplex Property Group has delivered a 20,000-square-foot medical office building in Abington, located north of Philadelphia. The two-story building is fully leased to Abington Neurological Associates, LabCorp, Wink Optical & Eyecare and RMA-Jefferson Health. Pennsylvania-based firms Linn Architects and Axis Construction Management served as the architect and construction manager of the project, respectively. Bryn Mawr Trust Corp. provided construction financing.
