REBusinessOnline

Mediplex Property Group Delivers 20,000 SF Medical Office Building Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Pennsylvania

ABINGTON, PA. ­— Mediplex Property Group has delivered a 20,000-square-foot medical office building in Abington, located north of Philadelphia. The two-story building is fully leased to Abington Neurological Associates, LabCorp, Wink Optical & Eyecare and RMA-Jefferson Health. Pennsylvania-based firms Linn Architects and Axis Construction Management served as the architect and construction manager of the project, respectively. Bryn Mawr Trust Corp. provided construction financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  