Mediplex Property Group Opens 365-Bed Residence Hall Near Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

READING, PA. — An affiliate of Pennsylvania-based developer Mediplex Property Group has opened a 365-bed residence hall that will serve students at Albright College in Reading, located about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The five-story, 135,000-square-foot building sits on a four-acre site adjacent to campus and features suite-style residences consisting of single and double rooms, as well as lounge areas on every floor. Mediplex developed the property, which according to local news sources is known as Lion Hall, in partnership with Albright College.

