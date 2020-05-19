Medistar, Texas A&M Release Name, Updated Plans for $401M Houston Campus

HOUSTON — A public-private partnership between Houston-based developer Medistar Corp. and Texas A&M University has branded its new, $401 million medical and engineering campus in Houston and released updated plans for the ensuing phases of construction. The new campus, which is situated on five acres at the intersection of Holcombe Boulevard and Main Street near the Texas Medical Center, will be known as Texas A&M Innovation Plaza. New construction plans include the development of a 714-bed student housing building that is slated to be complete in June 2022 and a 515,000-square-foot medical and academic building that is expected to be delivered in January 2024. The groundbreaking of this phase of the project is scheduled for late 2020. Development of the campus began earlier this year with the acquisition and renovation of an 18-story office building that now houses the university’s EnMed program, which provides students the chance to earn a master’s degree in engineering from Texas A&M University and a medical degree from the Texas A&M College of Medicine. The EnMed Building will open later this year. The Texas A&M University System spans 11 campuses across the state with a total enrollment of approximately 153,000 students.