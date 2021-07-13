REBusinessOnline

Medistar Tops Out 19-Story Student Housing Tower at Texas A&M Innovation Plaza Campus in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

Texas-A&M-EnMed-Houston

Pictured is an aerial view of the new Texas A&M engineering and medicine (EnMed) campus in Houston, known as Texas A&M Innovation Plaza. The development consists of a student housing tower, medical and life sciences building and a parking garage with retail space.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Medistar Corp. and partner Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) have topped out construction of Life Tower, a 714-bed student housing building that is part of the new three-tower Texas A&M Innovation Plaza campus in Houston. The project is transit-connected and is situated adjacent to the Texas Medical Center. CIM Group provided $135.8 million in construction financing for the 19-story, 483-unit student housing building. In June, construction began on Horizon Tower, a 17-story, 485,000-square-foot medical/biomedical tower and a new 13-level parking garage that will house 2,638 spaces and 15,200 square feet of retail space. Life Tower, Horizon Tower, the new garage and amenities will complement and support the Texas A&M Engineering-Medicine (EnMed) program. Completion of the student housing tower is slated for summer 2022, enabling medical, nursing and engineering students to move in prior to the fall 2022 academic semester. Horizon Tower is now leasing through Tim Relyea and Bill Hartman with Cushman & Wakefield, and scheduled for an early 2023 completion. At $550 million in total investment, Texas A&M Innovation Plaza is the largest public-private partnership of the Texas A&M System outside its flagship university in College Station.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews