Medistar Tops Out 19-Story Student Housing Tower at Texas A&M Innovation Plaza Campus in Houston

Pictured is an aerial view of the new Texas A&M engineering and medicine (EnMed) campus in Houston, known as Texas A&M Innovation Plaza. The development consists of a student housing tower, medical and life sciences building and a parking garage with retail space.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Medistar Corp. and partner Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) have topped out construction of Life Tower, a 714-bed student housing building that is part of the new three-tower Texas A&M Innovation Plaza campus in Houston. The project is transit-connected and is situated adjacent to the Texas Medical Center. CIM Group provided $135.8 million in construction financing for the 19-story, 483-unit student housing building. In June, construction began on Horizon Tower, a 17-story, 485,000-square-foot medical/biomedical tower and a new 13-level parking garage that will house 2,638 spaces and 15,200 square feet of retail space. Life Tower, Horizon Tower, the new garage and amenities will complement and support the Texas A&M Engineering-Medicine (EnMed) program. Completion of the student housing tower is slated for summer 2022, enabling medical, nursing and engineering students to move in prior to the fall 2022 academic semester. Horizon Tower is now leasing through Tim Relyea and Bill Hartman with Cushman & Wakefield, and scheduled for an early 2023 completion. At $550 million in total investment, Texas A&M Innovation Plaza is the largest public-private partnership of the Texas A&M System outside its flagship university in College Station.