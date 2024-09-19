Medline Expands Office Lease to 161,000 SF at The MART in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Medline has expanded its office lease from 51,000 to 161,000 square feet at THE MART in downtown Chicago. Vornado Realty Trust owns the 3.7 million-square-foot property. Medline’s contiguous space will take up the majority of the 12th floor, and the lease term is through 2036. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline is a medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company currently has more than 39,000 employees worldwide.

Spanning two full city blocks, THE MART is home to companies such as Motorola Mobility, PayPal, Conagra Brands, Allstate and Grainger. The 25-story building also features more than 250 design showrooms. Vornado recently completed the final phase of a more than $70 million renovation, which incorporates a grand staircase leading to a second-floor amenity program and gathering space. There are a range of food-and-beverage options, a fitness and conference center, exclusive tenant lounge and landscaped River Park.

J. Frank Franzese and Steven Bauer of Colliers represented Medline, while Andrea Saewitz, Wendy Katz and Ben Cleveland of Stream Realty represented Vornado.