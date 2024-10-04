NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Medline Industries LP has signed a long-term office lease for 214,560 square feet at 2375 Waterview Drive in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook. The privately held medical-surgical product manufacturer and supplier plans to move into its new space in mid-2025 and will occupy the north building of the campus. Kyle Robbins, Andrew Davidson and David Burkards of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the owner of the 432,000-square-foot property. Of the two buildings at the campus, there is approximately 80,000 square feet of available space remaining inside the south building. Tenants have access to a cafeteria, 400-person multi-purpose meeting space, fitness center and outdoor terraces. A new tenant lounge is set to open next year. James Otto, Jon Milonas, Paul Diederich and Peter Livaditis of CBRE represented Medline.
Medline Signs 214,560 SF Office Lease in Northbrook, Illinois
