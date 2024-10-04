Medline Signs 214,560 SF Office Lease in Northbrook, Illinois

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Medline Industries LP has signed a long-term office lease for 214,560 square feet at 2375 Waterview Drive in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook. The privately held medical-surgical product manufacturer and supplier plans to move into its new space in mid-2025 and will occupy the north building of the campus. Kyle Robbins, Andrew Davidson and David Burkards of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the owner of the 432,000-square-foot property. Of the two buildings at the campus, there is approximately 80,000 square feet of available space remaining inside the south building. Tenants have access to a cafeteria, 400-person multi-purpose meeting space, fitness center and outdoor terraces. A new tenant lounge is set to open next year. James Otto, Jon Milonas, Paul Diederich and Peter Livaditis of CBRE represented Medline.