Medline to Open 140,000 SF Sales Support Center in Libertyville, Illinois

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Medline has unveiled plans to open a 140,000-square-foot sales support center in Libertyville, a northern suburb of Chicago. The company will consolidate nearly a dozen teams totaling 600 employees at the center, which will be the seventh Medline facility in Lake County. Most of the employees will be relocating from the company’s Northfield headquarters or its Mundelein business campus. Both locations have reached capacity. In the last three years, Medline has increased its Chicago-area jobs by 34 percent. Medline provides clinical and supply chain resources to healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care.

