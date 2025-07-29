Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Millennium Medical Center rises two stories in suburban Chicago.
MedProperties Acquires 41,540 SF Medical Office Building in Chicago Ridge

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO RIDGE, ILL. — MedProperties Realty Advisors, a Dallas-based healthcare real estate investor, has acquired Millennium Medical Center, a 41,540-square-foot medical office building in the southwest Chicago suburb of Chicago Ridge. The two-story property at 10604 Southwest Highway was built in 2018 by a group of local physicians. The lead tenant is an affiliate of US Oncology, a national network of more than 600 cancer treatment centers. A complementary tenant base that serves patients suffering from cancer and related ailments makes up the balance of the tenancy at the property. Old National Bank provided debt for the acquisition. The seller was the original physician group.

