MedProperties Acquires 42-Bed Inpatient Rehab Facility in Fargo, North Dakota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, North Dakota

Fully leased to Post Acute Medical, the 42-bed property spans 57,000 square feet.

FARGO, N.D. — MedProperties Realty Advisors has acquired a Post Acute Medical (PAM) inpatient rehab facility in Fargo for an undisclosed price. The 42-bed hospital spans 57,000 square feet. It is fully leased to PAM on an absolute net basis for 18 years. The property is the only inpatient rehab facility in the state, and it also serves portions of Minnesota and South Dakota, according to MedProperties. Siemens Financial provided debt for the acquisition. P.J. Camp and Mathew Tarpley of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC arranged the transaction. The seller information was not disclosed.

