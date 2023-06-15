Thursday, June 15, 2023
MedProperties Acquires 61,660 SF Healthcare Asset in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — MedProperties Realty Advisors, a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on healthcare assets, has acquired a 61,660-square-foot medical office building in Tomball, a northern suburb of Houston. Medical Center of Tomball was 92 percent leased at the time of sale and is home to primary care, orthopedic, gastroenterology, nephrology, pain management and behavioral health service providers. The facility also offers MRI and diagnostic imaging services and houses a pharmacy. The seller was not disclosed.

