PEARLAND, TEXAS — Dallas-based healthcare investment firm MedProperties Realty Advisors has purchased a 44,150-square-foot medical office building that is part of the Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital on the southern outskirts of Houston. The two-story building was completed in 2023 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Capital One and Siemens Financial Services provided acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.