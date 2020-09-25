MedProperties Group Sells Four-Building Salt Creek Medical Campus in Hinsdale, Illinois

Pictured is 8 Salt Creek Lane, a build-to-suit for Edward-Elmhurst Health.

HINSDALE, ILL. — MedProperties Group has sold Salt Creek Medical Campus in Hinsdale, about 20 miles west of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The four-building medical office portfolio spans 156,660 square feet. The properties are 88 percent leased to a variety of healthcare providers, including the Hinsdale Surgical Center. MedProperties originally acquired 12 Salt Creek Lane, 907 Elm Street and 901 Elm Street in 2012 and 2013 and made significant capital improvements to the buildings over the last several years. The seller developed 8 Salt Creek Lane in 2016 as a build-to-suit for Edward-Elmhurst Health. Chris Bodnar, Lee Asher, Ryan Lindsley and Jordan Selbiger of CBRE represented the seller. The buyer was undisclosed.