MedProperties, Heitman Acquire 60,087 SF Hospital in Covington, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Louisiana, Southeast

Avala Hospital

Located at 67252 Industry Lane, the hospital is situated 36.1 miles from New Orleans and 37.2 miles from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

COVINGTON, LA. — Dallas-based MedProperties Realty Advisors and Chicago-based Heitman LLC, in their first joint venture together, have acquired Avala Hospital, a 21-bed, 60,087-square-foot surgical hospital in Covington. The seller(s) and sales price were not disclosed. Capital One NA, with a participation by Siemens Financial Services, provided an undisclosed amount of financing for the acquisition.

Avala Hospital is one of the only facilities in Louisiana offering robotics-assisted surgeries for hip replacements, total and partial knee replacements and spinal procedures. The hospital recently had Class A renovations and expansions done to the facility.

