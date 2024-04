GREELEY, COLO. — MedProperties Realty Advisors LLC has acquired a rehab hospital located at 6810 W. 10th St. in Greeley, approximately 50 miles north of Denver. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

PAM Health occupies the 51,500-square-foot building, which was completed earlier this year, features 42 in-patient rooms.

Capital One and Siemens Financial Services provided debt for the transaction.