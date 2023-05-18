Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wasatch Renal Center is a 51,591-square-foot medical office building in South Salt Lake, Utah.
MedProperties Realty Advisors Buys 51,591 SF Medical Office Building in South Salt Lake, Utah

by Jeff Shaw

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH — MedProperties Realty Advisors has purchased a 51,591-square-foot medical office building in South Salt Lake, just south of Salt Lake City. 

The property is 97 percent leased to high-quality tenants that primarily specialize in treating kidney disease. The Class A asset is known as Wasatch Renal Center. 

The buyer was attracted to the property due to the tenant base and physical quality of the building. The tenants are affiliated with Fresenius Medical Care, a worldwide leader in the treatment of renal disease and in kidney disease research.

