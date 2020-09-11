MedProperties to Build 78,000 SF Medical Office Building Within $500M Redevelopment of Former McDonald’s Campus

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Oak Brook Commons Medical will rise seven stories.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — MedProperties has received approval from the Oak Brook Village Board of Trustees to build a 78,000-square-foot medical office building within Oak Brook Commons, the $500 million redevelopment of the former McDonald’s campus in suburban Chicago’s Oak Brook. The seven-story outpatient facility will be known as Oak Brook Commons Medical. Plans call for a lobby area, immediate care clinic, comprehensive imaging suite and 281 covered parking spaces. Medical specialties will be determined at a later date to meet the needs of the community. The larger Oak Brook Commons development will be built in three phases, encompassing retail, restaurants, office, 72 condominium units, 250 apartment units, a 252-room hotel and a park. The medical office building will be part of Phase I with a completion date expected in 2022. Antunovich Associates is the project architect.