MedStar Signs 19,739 SF Lease at Medical Office Building in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — MedStar Medical Group has signed a 19,739-square-foot lease at a medical office building (MOB) located at 810 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, roughly 30 miles outside of Baltimore. The new lease marks an expansion of the healthcare network’s presence at the property, which totals 100,000 square feet across four stories. MedStar now occupies 31,000 square feet at the building, which is fully leased.

Stephanie Caronna represented the landlord, St. John Properties, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Paige Wingate and Matt Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. MedStar plans to open a surgery center at the property in March 2024.