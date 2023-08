CHICAGO — Meeting Tomorrow, an audiovisual equipment rental company, has signed a lease for a 20,300-square-foot warehouse located at 4848 W. Lawrence Ave. in Chicago. Marc Hale and Ali Nix of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the undisclosed landlord. Constructed in 1962, the building has been well-maintained and is furnished with racking and office furniture. It features one dock door and two drive-in doors.