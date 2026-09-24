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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

MEI Rigging & Crating Signs 603,638 SF Industrial Lease in West Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — MEI Rigging & Crating has signed a 603,638-square-footindustrial lease in West Fort Worth. The space is located within West Worth Commerce Center, a newly constructed, 71-acre development that comprises 991,038 square feet across four buildings. David Cartwright and Charley Dickenson of Apex Industrial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey, Canon Shoults and Trey Goodspeed of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Forefront Commercial Real Estate, which developed the property in partnership with Ares Management.

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