MEI Rigging & Crating Signs Industrial Lease Expansion, Renewal in Schertz, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — MEI Rigging & Crating has signed an industrial lease expansion and renewal at Doerr Lane Logistics Center in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Schertz. John Colglazier, Kyle Kennan and Carlos Marquez of Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co. and Baltisse US Inc., in the lease negotiations. David Cartwright of ATCAP Partners represented the tenant, which took and an additional 78,362 square feet and now occupies 191,297 square feet.

