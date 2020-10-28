REBusinessOnline

Meijer to Open 42,000 SF Rivertown Market in Detroit’s East Jefferson Corridor

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Rivertown Market will be the fourth small-format store for Meijer in Michigan.

DETROIT — Meijer, the City of Detroit and RDG Rivertown Market LLC have unveiled plans for a new ground-up grocery development located at 1475 E. Jefferson Ave. within the city’s East Jefferson Corridor. Meijer will operate the 42,000-square-foot store, dubbed Rivertown Market. The project marks the fourth small-format store for Meijer. Other locations are in Grand Rapids, Royal Oak and Lansing. Rivertown Market will offer fresh food and artisan groceries as well as Meijer- and national-branded products. The Detroit location will create approximately 60 jobs. Rockford Construction is the general contractor. Gun Lake Investments and Mercantile Bank are financing the project, which is expected to take 14 months to build.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  