Meijer to Open 42,000 SF Rivertown Market in Detroit’s East Jefferson Corridor

Rivertown Market will be the fourth small-format store for Meijer in Michigan.

DETROIT — Meijer, the City of Detroit and RDG Rivertown Market LLC have unveiled plans for a new ground-up grocery development located at 1475 E. Jefferson Ave. within the city’s East Jefferson Corridor. Meijer will operate the 42,000-square-foot store, dubbed Rivertown Market. The project marks the fourth small-format store for Meijer. Other locations are in Grand Rapids, Royal Oak and Lansing. Rivertown Market will offer fresh food and artisan groceries as well as Meijer- and national-branded products. The Detroit location will create approximately 60 jobs. Rockford Construction is the general contractor. Gun Lake Investments and Mercantile Bank are financing the project, which is expected to take 14 months to build.