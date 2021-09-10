Meijer to Open Rivertown Market in Detroit’s East Jefferson Corridor on Oct. 6

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The 42,000-square-foot store is the fourth small-format, market concept from Meijer.

DETROIT — Meijer is scheduled to open its new Rivertown Market in Detroit’s East Jefferson Corridor on Wednesday, Oct. 6. This will be the fourth neighborhood market opened by Meijer and the second in metro Detroit. The small-format grocery concept is focused on bringing a mix of local, fresh food and value to customers in the area.

The 42,000-square-foot store will include an assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings. The Rivertown Market will include a Great Lakes Coffee shop. The garage-style doors will open to an outdoor fresh produce and floral area in warmer months. Local artists Desiree Kelly and Cameron Jenkins painted a mural on the store exterior near the parking lot entrance.