NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Meirowitz & Wasserberg has signed a 12,007-square-foot office lease expansion at 1040 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The deal is part of a series of leases that brings the 24-story building to 97 percent occupancy. Billy Cohen, J.D. Cohen and Ariel Harwood of Newmark represented the owner, Skyline Developers, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.